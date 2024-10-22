Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Lucky Cement wins top honours at 2024 BCR Awards

PR
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Lucky Cement Limited, Pakistan’s leading cement manufacturer, secured 1st position at the prestigious Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards 2024, organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). This award recognizes Lucky Cement’s commitment to transparency, excellence in corporate reporting, and adherence to international best practices in financial reporting. The ICMA & ICAP Best Corporate Report Awards is one of the most reputable platforms in Pakistan for evaluating annual and sustainability reports, and emphasize high standards of corporate governance, clarity, and accessibility of financial information for stakeholders and Investors.

