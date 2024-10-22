Meeting reviews measures against smog

BAHAWALPUR - An Anti-Smog Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani in which measures taken to eliminate smog were reviewed.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that it was extremely important to create awareness about the harms of smog, precautionary measures, and prevention so that every individual can play an active role in its mitigation. She emphasized that immediate legal action should be taken against the burning of crop residues, smoke-emitting vehicles, industrial units releasing smoke, and the burning of solid waste. She also mentioned that action should be taken against brick kiln owners who do not adopt zigzag technology. The Additional Deputy Commissioner stated that counters should be established in hospitals for the treatment of individuals affected by smog, and better medical facilities should be provided to patients. Furthermore, she said that the health department should inform people about precautionary measures and treatment related to smog.

Earlier, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas briefed the meeting about the performance of relevant departments regarding anti-smog activities.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Muhammad Hamid, District Health Officer, Deputy Director Agriculture, Additional Director Livestock, Assistant Director Labor, Police Department, and other officials from relevant departments.

Subsequently, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani also chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee. The meeting reviewed the measures taken to dispose of hospital waste according to the established procedures. She stated that appropriate training should also be provided to the individuals responsible for disposing of hospital waste.