NAB’s 24th DGs moot begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The 24th annual two-day Director Generals (DGs) conference, chaired by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed, has commenced at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad.

The event is being attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Accountability, Directors General of NAB Regional Offices, and other officials. During the conference, Regional Directors General, along with heads of prosecutions, operations, and the Awareness and Prevention Division (A & P), will present their performance reports.

The conference will focus on reviewing NAB’s overall performance, addressing public complaints, implementing new policy guidelines, and discussing case proceedings and proposed reforms.