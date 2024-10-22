Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NAB’s 24th DGs moot begins in Islamabad

Monitoring Report
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The 24th annual two-day Director Generals (DGs) conference, chaired by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed, has commenced at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad.

The event is being attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Accountability, Directors General of NAB Regional Offices, and other officials. During the conference, Regional Directors General, along with heads of prosecutions, operations, and the Awareness and Prevention Division (A & P), will present their performance reports.

The conference will focus on reviewing NAB’s overall performance, addressing public complaints, implementing new policy guidelines, and discussing case proceedings and proposed reforms.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024