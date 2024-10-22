NADRA, PBS sign MoU to use data domestically, internationally

ISLAMABAD - An important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NADRA Technologies Limited and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics during Data Fest 2024, held at the Pakistan-China Friendship Center in Islamabad on Monday. This MoU signifies the commitment of both organizations to work collaboratively for the effective and efficient use of data within Pakistan and internationally. Showcasing the latest Mobile Registration Vans, the Spokesman of NADRA stated that the organization provides registration facilities to individuals in remote areas through 231 mobile vans deployed across the country. Furthermore, NADRA has introduced self-service KIOSKs, allowing the public to renew their lost or expired ID cards without the need of any assistance. During the event, NADRA also showcased Rugged Enrollment Kits, portable devices specially designed for use in the remote areas where the registration process faces difficulties. 300 of these kits have been initially provided for use in Somalia, and plans are in place to ensure their use within Pakistan in the future. NADRA’s stall attracted considerable attention from attendees at the Data Fest. On this occasion, Chairman NADRA invited Chief Guest, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, to visit NADRA’s stall. The Chairman highlighted several registration and e-governance projects currently being managed by NADRA, both within Pakistan and internationally.

The Chief Guest expressed his satisfaction with the progress and contributions of NADRA.

National Data Fest 2024 serves as a significant platform where various institutions, including NADRA, and individuals from various walks of life come together. This event is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficient use of data in decision-making and problem-solving.