New Realities

As with most significant battles throughout history, the day after the fighting is one of reflection and reorganisation, as both sides survey the battlefield, gather debris, and count their losses. After months of intense and bitter debate over the constitutional amendment, the atmosphere across the country in the aftermath of its passage through parliament mirrors this.

The judiciary is slowly adjusting to the new balance of power, as highlighted by Justice Shah’s recent light-hearted comment during a hearing related to the Competition Commission of Pakistan, asking whether the case now falls under the jurisdiction of the constitutional court or the current Supreme Court.

Stakeholders from across Pakistan are voicing their official positions, with condemnations and critiques coming from all sides, but there is also an understanding that, despite the objections, the amendment is here to stay. Interestingly, some detractors of the amendment are beginning to shift their stance. Having closely examined the scope of the changes, they are now building a narrative that perhaps this shift was necessary, and that the constant institutional power struggles in Pakistan could be replaced by a more harmonious system, where parliament leads in accordance with the people’s will and other institutions follow. For others, however, this day is one of uncertainty and dejection, as they grapple with a new reality that is still being understood and negotiated.

While the rest of Pakistan works to come to terms with these developments, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is pressing ahead with the amendment, moving to appoint respected individuals to the first Judicial Commission and begin the process of shaping the new judiciary of Pakistan.