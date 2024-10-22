Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Ombudsperson Punjab reviews anti-harassment measures at women university in Rawalpindi

October 22, 2024
Rawalpindi

Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, made a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Women's University to inspect the anti-harassment protocols in place. During her visit, she toured various departments and engaged with the university administration to assess their adherence to the Code of Conduct for Anti-Harassment.

The Vice Chancellor briefed her on the operations of the university's Anti-Harassment Committee. In response, the Provincial Ombudsperson directed that banners outlining the anti-harassment code be prominently displayed across the campus to raise awareness.

Highlighting the significance of educating women on safety, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan stated, "The greatest challenge is making women aware of their rights. Once they are informed, they will be empowered to protect themselves." She emphasized the need for clear communication on anti-harassment policies in educational institutions.

Reaffirming her commitment to women's protection, she added, "Whether they are housewives, working women, or students, steps are being taken to ensure their safety, and no one will be allowed to harass them."

Her visit underscores the ongoing efforts by the government to prioritize the safety and empowerment of women in all sectors.

