Pakistan likely to make one change for third test against England in Rawalpindi

Pakistan is expected to make one change to their playing XI for the third Test against England, set to begin on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

The selectors are considering replacing leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood with fast bowler Muhammad Ali, with sources suggesting Ali's reverse swing could give Pakistan a key advantage.

Muhammad Ali has been actively bowling in the nets for two days under the supervision of the coaching staff.

Earlier, England announced their playing XI, making two changes from their squad in the second Test. Pakistan leveled the series 1-1 after winning the second Test in Multan, with spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan taking all 20 wickets to secure their first home victory since 2021.