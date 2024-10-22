Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan seeks access to dual use tech for peaceful applications

MATEEN HAIDER
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has told a visiting United Nations delegation on disarmament that Islamabad should be given unrestricted access to dual-use technologies for peaceful socio-economic applications.

Director General (Arms Control and Disarmament) Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, shares Pakistan’s stance on arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation to the participants. A Foreign Office statement said that participants of the United Nations Programme of Fellowships on Disarmament, who are on a visit to Pakistan from 20-23 October 2024, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.  The United Nations Disarmament Fellows, belonging to 25 countries, are visiting Pakistan as part of their international study tour.

The statement said the visit, which has been organized by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNO  DA), aims to familiarize international diplomats with Pakistan’s policies and institutional frameworks in arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Personal doctors being denied access to Imran in jail, legal team tells IHC

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024