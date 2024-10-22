Pakpattan police investigation finds rape case doctored

Pakpattan - The Pakpattan police have resolved the rape mystry of the girl from Bahawalpur, saying that it was a doctored case aimed at implicating the rivals in a false case. In a statement, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Walait said that a gang rape case of a teen age girl was reported on the night of September 23 near Chak Rahmon Ka. The police registered the case on application by Manzoor from Bahawalpur and started investigation. The DPO Tariq Walait assigned the case to SP Investigation Shahida Nourin to probe the matter. Using scientific technology and human intelligence, the police found that Manzoor had got registered a similiar case against Rehan, Kashif, Amin etc. in Bahawalpur.

In the light of the victim statements, the police got carried out the DNA test of the alleged rape victim and the accused, which did not match.

“This blind rape cape case was a litmus test for Pakpattan police. We used all the available resources and including information technology and human resources to unearth facts,” said Tariq Walait, adding that the police probe found the rape case as false. DPO Tariq Walait said that the Pakpattan police have been performing duties with commitment and professionalism. He urged the masses to keep an eye on the evil forces and help police maintain law and order in the district.