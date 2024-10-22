The Aberfan disaster unfolded on October 21, 1966, in the Welsh village of Aberfan. A colliery spoil tip, saturated by heavy rainfall, collapsed and engulfed Pantglas Junior School, resulting in the tragic loss of 144 lives, including 116 children. The devastating event shocked the world, revealing the catastrophic consequences of unchecked industrial practices. The coal industry’s negligence in maintaining the spoil tip’s stability drew widespread condemnation. Aberfan became a symbol of corporate accountability and prompted reforms in mine waste disposal regulations. The scar left on this tight-knit community endures as a poignant reminder of the human cost of industrial negligence.