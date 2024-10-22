Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“Negligence is the silent accomplice, quietly witnessing the triumph of wrong over right.” –Jeb Dickerson

Past in Perspective
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Aberfan disaster unfolded on October 21, 1966, in the Welsh village of Aberfan. A colliery spoil tip, saturated by heavy rainfall, collapsed and engulfed Pantglas Junior School, resulting in the tragic loss of 144 lives, including 116 children. The devastating event shocked the world, revealing the catastrophic consequences of unchecked industrial practices. The coal industry’s negligence in maintaining the spoil tip’s stability drew widespread condemnation. Aberfan became a symbol of corporate accountability and prompted reforms in mine waste disposal regulations. The scar left on this tight-knit community endures as a poignant reminder of the human cost of industrial negligence.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024