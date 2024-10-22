Personal doctors being denied access to Imran in jail, legal team tells IHC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for his personal doctors to conduct a medical examination.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case today.

In the application, the petitioner requested the court to allow Dr. Asim Yousuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Samina Niazi to carry out the check-up based on a 15-day routine schedule. The PTI founder’s legal team, led by Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, filed the application, arguing that his personal doctors have been denied access.

In the petition, the legal team adopted stance that the PTI founder, who is 72 years old, had previously scheduled an examination with Dr. Asim on October 15, but access was not granted. These doctors are familiar with his medical history and should be allowed to perform the check-up in accordance with the regular schedule. In addition to Dr. Asim and Dr. Niazi, an ENT specialist has also been requested for an immediate evaluation. The petition names the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail. The court has asked for a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Special Judge Shah Arjumand directed the jail authorities to submit a response by today. The petition, submitted by Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, stated that Bushra Bibi’s daughters have been unable to meet her for the past three weeks.

The petition argued that Bushra Bibi is unjustly detained and is being deprived of her basic rights, which include regular family visits. It was emphasized that family members have the right to meet prisoners every week and preventing such meetings violates fundamental rights.

The petitioners raised concerns over the refusal of jail authorities to allow the visits and requested immediate arrangements for the meeting. The court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.