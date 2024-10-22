PFA intensifies operation against food adulteration

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority has ramped up its efforts against food adulteration, targeting offenders in various areas, including Babu Sabu, Shahdara, and the city centre. On the direction of PFA Director General Asim Javed, a major operation led to the seizure of 600 kg harmful, expired meat, 400 liters of adulteratedmilk, and a significant quantity of expired food products. During inspections of 49 food points and 220 milk transport vehicles, one case was registered, resulting in the immediate arrest of a suspect. Additionally, one food point was shutdown, and a supplier’s vehicle was impounded. The DG announced fines totaling Rs 378,000 imposed on 33 establishments for poor hygiene practices. The operation, which lasted from early morning until late at night, involved a thorough inspection of over 326,000 liters of milk entering Lahore. At the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza, authorities disposed of unwholesome meat and filed charges against the responsible party. The confiscated milk was intended for distribution to various shops and societies in the city. During inspections at well-known food outlets revealed severe lapses in hygiene, leading to fines. The PFA Director General noted that restaurants lacked proper oil change records and failed to present medical and training certificates for their employees. Many milk shops exhibited inadequate cleanliness and were found infested with pests.He emphasized the necessity for food businesses to uphold high standards and adhere to health regulations, warning that strict action would be taken against violators. Citizens are encouraged to report instances of food adulteration by calling 1223.