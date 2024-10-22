Tuesday, October 22, 2024
PFF Referee Refresher and Talent Hunt Course 2024 concludes in Sialkot

PFF Referee Refresher and Talent Hunt Course 2024 concludes in Sialkot
Web Sports Desk
5:01 PM | October 22, 2024
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has successfully concluded the PFF Referee Refresher and Talent Hunt Course 2024, which took place from October 16 to October 19, 2024, in Sialkot. 

Sponsored by DFA Sialkot, the event was organized to enhance the skills of referees and identify promising new talent to contribute to the future of football officiating in Pakistan.

The four-day course provided comprehensive training and skill development opportunities for both experienced referees and aspiring individuals.

The course was led by Khurram Shahzad, PFF’s Refereeing Manager, with instructor Waheed Murad who guided participants through various aspects of officiating, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the responsibilities and challenges that come with refereeing at different levels of the game.

