PM hails 26th Amendment as key to Pakistan's development and justice reform

on Tuesday praised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, stating that it would pave the way for Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and faster justice for its people. Speaking to his cabinet, he thanked parliamentarians for approving the amendment with a two-thirds majority.

The prime minister called the amendment a milestone for the country’s economic and political stability, adding that it would make it easier for ordinary citizens to access justice by establishing constitutional benches in courts. He noted that this step was the culmination of efforts by the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, who signed the Charter of Democracy in 2006.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to all political leaders for their cooperation during the amendment's drafting process. He credited Nawaz Sharif for his guidance and support and acknowledged the contributions of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, as well as leaders from the MQM, ANP, and other parties. The bill passed with 65 votes in the Senate and 225 votes in the National Assembly.

In discussing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the prime minister commended Pakistan's security agencies, particularly the army, for ensuring its success and improving the country’s global image.

Shehbaz Sharif also touched on the economy, highlighting a gradual improvement, with inflation dropping to 6.9%. He expressed confidence that, with continued collective efforts, Pakistan’s progress would continue.

The prime minister condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, pledging Pakistan’s moral and material support to the Palestinian people.