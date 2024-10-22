Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM seeks report on rising polio cases

PM seeks report on rising polio cases
Web Desk
8:32 PM | October 22, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday requested a detailed report on the growing number of polio cases in the country and directed the authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the issue. Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister voiced concern over the polio surge and called for a dedicated session to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the 26th Constitutional Amendment, emphasizing its necessity for judicial reforms and improved legal processes. He thanked political leaders for their support, noting that the amendment aligns with the vision of the 2006 Charter of Democracy.

The cabinet also referred the Domestic Violence (Preventing and Protection) Bill 2024 to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases, aiming to create a legal framework to address domestic violence. Other approvals included appointments to the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Board and the National Council for Tibb, as well as restructuring the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

Lahore becomes world's most polluted city as smog crisis worsen

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024