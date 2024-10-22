PM seeks report on rising polio cases

on Tuesday requested a detailed report on the growing number of polio cases in the country and directed the authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the issue. Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister voiced concern over the polio surge and called for a dedicated session to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the 26th Constitutional Amendment, emphasizing its necessity for judicial reforms and improved legal processes. He thanked political leaders for their support, noting that the amendment aligns with the vision of the 2006 Charter of Democracy.

The cabinet also referred the Domestic Violence (Preventing and Protection) Bill 2024 to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases, aiming to create a legal framework to address domestic violence. Other approvals included appointments to the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Board and the National Council for Tibb, as well as restructuring the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.