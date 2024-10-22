Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest three suspects, recover mainpuri, weapon

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police in their continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three accused and recovered mainpuri and weapons from their possession.

SHO Market police station Muhammad Aslam Abro, acting on a tip-off, with his staff near Panhwar Mosuqe arrested two mainpuri suppliers Abdul Qayoom Chandio and Muhammad Ibrahim Umrani and seized huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession.

In another drive, police arrested a street criminal Bilal Panhwer possessing pistol with ammunition.

The police have registered cases against suspects under Sindh Arms Act and mainpuri/ gutka act.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024