Polio awareness seminar organsied in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan (RCIM), in collaboration with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) and Canadian Education Centre for English Language (CECEL), organised a Polio Awareness Seminar aimed at strengthening efforts towards eradicating polio. Ms Farkhanda J Andrabi served as the master of ceremonies, while Shabbir Malik, president of RCIM, delivered the welcome address and informed the audience that 39 polio cases have been reported so far this year. He emphasized the need to intensify awareness initiatives to reduce refusal rates and encourage people to choose vaccination over hesitation. Ms Tayaba Gull, in her presentation, highlighted the significant role of Rotarians in polio prevention and awareness while Zia Ur Rehman, Media Head at UNICEF, gave the keynote presentation, emphasizing the ongoing efforts and challenges in combating polio. On the occasion, Prof Dr Amir Waheed Butt, HOD at STMU, spoke about the long-term effects of polio on survivors. Other key contributors included Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Zonal Coordinator Rotary District 63, and Dr. Tauseef, Dean of STMU. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Rear Admiral (r) ShahidSaeed, followed by the presentation of souvenirs to all speakers by Dr Tauseef.