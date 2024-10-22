PPL MD discusses key development and community uplift initiatives with CM Balochistan

KARACHI - Imran Abbasy, Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the CM House in Quetta the other day to discuss crucial matters related to resource exploration and community development in the province.

During the meeting, Abbasy outlined PPL’s strategic plans for hydrocarbon exploration and mining in Balochistan, including updates on social development projects in the region. The conversation also touched upon the status of the Sui Gas Field’s Development and Mining Lease. In relation to mining, Abbasy highlighted the sustainable development of ongoing projects under Bolan Mining Enterprises, a joint venture between PPL and the Government of Balochistan (GoB). He emphasized how these initiatives would significantly contribute to the socioeconomic uplift of local communities. Reaffirming PPL’s commitment to the region, Abbasy discussed the company’s continued support for community welfare efforts, including the provision of free gas and water supply to Sui Town, alongside numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. Chief Minister Balochistan assured PPL of the government’s full cooperation and emphasized the importance of forging a joint strategy to enhance local community development and the broader progress of the area. Both parties expressed their dedication to working together for the betterment of the province and the country.