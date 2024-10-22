Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPL MD discusses key development and community uplift initiatives with CM Balochistan

PPL MD discusses key development and community uplift initiatives with CM Balochistan
PR
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Imran Abbasy, Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the CM House in Quetta the other day to discuss crucial matters related to resource exploration and community development in the province.

During the meeting, Abbasy outlined PPL’s strategic plans for hydrocarbon exploration and mining in Balochistan, including updates on social development projects in the region. The conversation also touched upon the status of the Sui Gas Field’s Development and Mining Lease. In relation to mining, Abbasy highlighted the sustainable development of ongoing projects under Bolan Mining Enterprises, a joint venture between PPL and the Government of Balochistan (GoB). He emphasized how these initiatives would significantly contribute to the socioeconomic uplift of local communities. Reaffirming PPL’s commitment to the region, Abbasy discussed the company’s continued support for community welfare efforts, including the provision of free gas and water supply to Sui Town, alongside numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. Chief Minister Balochistan assured PPL of the government’s full cooperation and emphasized the importance of forging a joint strategy to enhance local community development and the broader progress of the area. Both parties expressed their dedication to working together for the betterment of the province and the country.

Personal doctors being denied access to Imran in jail, legal team tells IHC

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024