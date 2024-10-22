PSX gains 807 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 807.42 points, a positive change of 0.95 percent, closing at 86,057.52 points against 85,250.09 points on the last trading day. A total of 474,949,535 shares were traded during the day as compared to 323,919,892 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.659 billion against Rs15.679 billion on the last trading day. As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gains and 124 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 59,101,441 shares at Rs8.81 per share, Pak International Bulk with 27,872,708 shares at Rs7.05 per share and Flying Cement with 18,493,294 shares at Rs19.80 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs212.49 per share price, closing at Rs17,740.64, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs127.77 rise in its per share price to Rs2,346.90.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs46.43 per share, closing at Rs800.18, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs37.02 decline to close at Rs1,159.80.