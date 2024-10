The (PSX) continued its bullish trend on Tuesday after President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 26th into law. The KSE-100 index surged by over 600 points, trading at 86,733 points.

Earlier this week, the KSE-100 index closed at 86,057 points, gaining 807 points on the first day of trading.

In the currency market, the US dollar depreciated by Rs.0.09 in the interbank market, dropping from Rs.277.69 to Rs.277.60.