Tuesday, October 22, 2024
PTI decides to boycott parliamentary committee on chief justice appointment

Web Desk
12:00 PM | October 22, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to boycott the parliamentary committee meeting, which was formed to appoint the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The decision was made during a PTI political committee meeting, where it was agreed that the party would not participate in the session scheduled for today (Tuesday).

According to sources, PTI also decided to take disciplinary action against members who voted in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. These members may face consequences such as the cancellation of their basic party membership.

This development follows the formation of a 12-member parliamentary committee by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday to oversee the appointment of the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Web Desk

National

