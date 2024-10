Punjab govt confirms promotion of 28 SPs

LAHORE - The Punjab government has confirmed the promotions of 28 Superintendents of Police (SPs), who were promoted last year in March. The confirmed SPs include Muhammad Shahbaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shabaan Mahmood Bhatti, Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Shahzad, Maqsood Ahmed Loon, Daud Khan, Ghayasuddin, Muhammad Qaiser Mushtaq, Mahmood Azam Khan, Saifullah, Shaukat Ali Sheikh, Shahid Ahmed Khan, Farhan Aslam, Farooq Sultan, Muhammad Tahir Ali, Shafique Ahmed Chaudhry, Farhat Abbas, Khalid Mahmood Shah, Shamsuddin, Muhammad Tahir, Zia-ul-Haq, Rehman Qadir Khan, Muhammad Imran Khan, Muhammad Usman, Jamshed Ali, Hassan Raza, and Muhammad Riaz Naz. The IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the officers confirmed in the position of SP. He directed that all SPs in Punjab Police should diligently fulfill their supervisory roles.