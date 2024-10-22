Robber killed during dacoity bid in Kasur

KASUR - A robber was killed and a villager seriously injured during a shootout between local residents and bandits near Pirowala, Kasur. According to the reports, the bandits entered the home of Muhammad Ali, attempting to rob him while holding him hostage. When family members raised an alarm and resisted, the robbers opened fire, injuring Muhammad Ali. In response to the commotion, local residents gathered and fired at the robbers, resulting in the death of one suspect. The police are currently investigating the incident.