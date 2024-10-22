Rohail, Qasim and Arafat shine as Shaheens overpower Oman for first win

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens secured a comfortable 74-run victory against Oman in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, marking their first win of the tournamenton Monday at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat. The match saw Oman restricted to 111-7 in response to Shaheens’ imposing total of 185-5.Opting to bat first, Shaheens were guided to a formidable score by notable contributions from Qasim Akram (48), Rohail Nazir (41*), and Arafat Minhas (31*). However, their innings started shakily as Oman’s Muzahir Raza dismissed both openers, Mohammad Haris and Yasir Khan, for just 3 runs each, leaving Shaheens at 13-2 within the first three overs.

Qasim Akram then anchored the innings, forging a crucial 72-run third-wicket stand with Omair Bin Yousuf (25) to stabilize the team. Qasim’s 38-ball knock included three massive sixes and two boundaries, before being bowled by Samay Shrivastava with the score at 106-4 in the 14th over. Abdul Samad added a brisk 20 off 12 balls, but it was the partnership between Rohail Nazir and Arafat Minhas that truly lifted the Shaheens.

Rohail smashed 41 off just 20 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes, while Arafat contributed a rapid 31 off 15 balls, including two sixes and two fours. The duo amassed 69 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand, adding 38 runs in the final two overs, to propel Shaheens to the highest total of the tournament so far.For Oman, Muzahir Raza stood out with 2-29, while Samay, Sufyan Mehmood, and Wasim Ali picked up a wicket each. In pursuit of 186, Oman struggled to build momentum, managing only 34-1 during the powerplay. Qasim Akram made the first breakthrough by dismissing Aamir Kaleem for 11.Oman’s chase further faltered as Karan Sonavale and captain Jatinder Singh (24) fell in quick succession, leaving the team under pressure to keep up with the required run rate.

Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 28, but their batting lineup faltered, adding just 57 runs in the final 10 overs to finish on 111-7. Zaman Khan led Shaheens’ bowling attack with 2-17, while Arafat Minhas, M Imran, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Sufiyan Moqim each claimed a wicket.Pakistan Shaheens will next face UAE on Wednesday.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 185-5 in 20 overs (Qasim Akram 48, Rohail Nazir 41*, Arafat Minhas 31*; Muzahir Raza 2-29) beat OMAN 111-7 in 20 overs (Wasim Ali 28, Jatinder Singh 24; Zaman Khan 2-17) by 74 runs.