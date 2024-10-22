SACM emphasizes collective effort to eradicate polio

Attock - Only Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report polio cases, while the rest of the world has become polio-free. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Polio Campaign, Uzma Kardar, stressed the need for collective action to eradicate the disease during a press briefing in Attock.

Kardar announced that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will personally supervise the upcoming polio campaign and has issued necessary instructions for its implementation. She highlighted that this year, polio cases have been reported in 13 districts of Pakistan, underscoring the urgency of a nationwide campaign. The anti-polio campaign will also commence in Punjab, with special measures being implemented to ensure its success. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will oversee all activities related to the campaign, with daily meetings being organized to monitor progress. Full security arrangements for polio teams are being established, and control rooms will be set up at district and tehsil levels throughout the province to ensure effective monitoring.

Kardar urged the public to cooperate with polio teams in administering drops to children under five years old, emphasizing that their support is vital for making Pakistan and Punjab polio-free. She mentioned that government school teachers have been assigned roles in the campaign due to a manpower shortage. During a meeting, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and other officials were present, and CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail briefed attendees on the forthcoming campaign, stating that 0.3 million children in Attock district will receive polio drops. Following the briefing, Uzma Kardar visited a polio transit point in Attock Khurd, where she administered polio drops to children traveling in public and private transport.