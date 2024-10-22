Safe City Project begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The project on Monday officially started in Sargodha with the installation of modern surveillance cameras aimed at enhancing security through face recognition technology.

According to official sources, in the project’s first phase, cameras are being set up along the main roads. Funding is being allocated for the installation of cameras on both internal and external city roads, ensuring residents feel safer.

Authorities are currently selecting various locations for camera installation and the process will proceed smoothly and efficiently. Additionally, consultations are ongoing with the Station House Officers (SHOs) from all local police stations to expedite the project’s completion.

Dhee Raani Programme inaugurated in Sargodha

Chief Minister’s initiative ‘Dhee Raani’ Programme has been launched here on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawer Ghous Khan inaugurated the programme. He said that it was a revolutionary initiative by the Punjab government to help underprivileged people to wed their daughters comfortably. He said the Punjab government would provide financial assistance of Rs 100,000 as ‘Salami’ with lunch, furniture, clothes and dinner set and other gifts to each girl for her marriage under the programme.

Rana munawar Ghous said that through this revolutionary initiative no daughter of poor people would get overage due to dowry funds. He said that application should be submitted online till November 5, 2024 or by visiting nearest the social welfare office.

He said that eligible daughters could get dowry under the programme after verification by the Tehsil and district administration teams.

Police officer visits educational institutions

In line with special directives of District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi, Deputy Superintendent Police Circle Kotmomin, Ghazi Qaiser Abbas, paid a visit to private educational institutions to create awareness about maintaining peace and students role in national prosperity.

An interaction session among students and the police officer was also held. The police officer said that students are playing key role in national building and they should divert their abilities towards their real obligation which is education.