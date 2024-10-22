SBBMU organises Sirat-ul-Nabi conference

LARKANA - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana organised Sirat-i-ul-Nabi conference in Chandka Medical College Auditorium on Monday.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Nusrat Shah said, “We are indeed fortunate to be the followers of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He is not only a teacher and a leader for all times but also a role model for the entire humanity. His life is a lesson in patience and his actions matched his words, something unparalleled in the history of mankind. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught respect for human life and dignity of women.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Principal of Chandka Medical College, Prof Dr. Zamir Ahmad Soomro, said, “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) demonstrated through his life and character that there is none like him, nor will there ever be. His entire life is a perfect example for us. He taught us about women’s rights, the rights of neighbours, the rights of teachers and human rights.”

Mufti Abdul Qayyum Arain said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a mercy to the universe. The blessings of the world are a result of his presence.

Maulana Mohabbat Khuhro remarked, “Describing the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is beyond the ability of any human or jinn. It is God who has described his life.”

The conference also featured competitions in Qirat, Naat, speeches, and quizzes among male and female students. Dr Abdul Qadeer was declared the winner in the Qirat category, Dr Tayyab Shahdab in the Naat recitation, Dr Amina Umrani in the speech competition, and Dr Areej Rehman won the quiz competition.

Among those in attendance were Prof Asadullah Mahar, Prof Rajab Dinari, Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Prof Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, Vice Principal of Chandka Medical College Dr Fozia Chandio and others faculty members, officers, and a large number of students.