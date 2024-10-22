SBP approves 75% swimming pool membership fee increase

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), chaired by Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has approved a significant 75% increase in membership fees for the Punjab International Swimming Complex. The decision was made during the SBP’s general body meeting held at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Additionally, the board approved service rules for 134 permanent employees, marking a key step towards improving operational efficiency. DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, provided a detailed briefing on the agenda, which included the approval of a new rent agreement with Ta’awan Company and the installation of a tube-well at the Punjab International Swimming Complex.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Vice Chairman SBP Awais Rauf, DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia, PITB DG Sajid Latif, and prominent sports figures such as Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq and former Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

In his address, the provincial minister stressed the need for setting up procedures for hiring coaches and staff to fill vacant positions within SBP-managed sports complexes. He underscored the importance of maintaining these facilities at the highest standards to support the development of athletes across the province.

Faisal Khokhar reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment, aligned with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision, to fostering a robust sports culture among the youth. “We are utilising all available resources for the development of sports in the province, and mega events are being organised to encourage participation,” he added.