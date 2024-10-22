Section 144 imposed around AIOU, FBISE, ABISE exam centres

HARIPUR - In a bid to ensure the peaceful and transparent conduct of upcoming examinations for Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), and Abbottabad Board of Secondary Education (ABISE), Deputy Commissioner of Haripur, Shoaib Abbas, on Monday imposed a ban on all gatherings within a 200-yard radius of the examination centres.

This decision, made at the request of the Controller of Examinations of the university, will remain in effect until December 16, 2024. The affected centres include Government Central Higher Secondary School No. 01, Government High School Ghazi Hamlet, Government High School No 03, Government Girls Post Graduate College, and Central Jail Haripur.

The restrictions prohibit all gatherings, rallies, processions, and the presence of unrelated individuals in these areas. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the necessity of this measure to prevent disorder during the examinations. Strict legal action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with local police instructed to ensure compliance and promptly register FIRs for any violations. The public is urged to cooperate with the district administration during this period.

In a related measure, Deputy Commissioner Haripur has also imposed a similar ban around the examination centres of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad, effective until November 11, 2024. This action was taken at the request of the Board’s Chairman to ensure a secure environment for the SSC annual examinations.

The affected centres include various Government Girls High Schools and several other institutions across the district.

As with the previous restrictions, this ban prohibits all gatherings, rallies, and unnecessary movement around these centers, with violators facing legal consequences under the same provisions.

Additionally, Section 144 has been imposed around the examination centers of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad. This decision follows a request from the Controller of Examinations to ensure the smooth conduct of the SSC and HSSC annual examinations for 2024.

The ban will be in effect until November 16, 2024, covering centres such as WAPDA Post Graduate College Tarbela Dam and several others. The same legal repercussions for violations will apply, and the district administration is urging the public to assist in maintaining order during the examination period and avoid unnecessary gatherings.