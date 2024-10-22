Seven-kanal govt’s land retrieved

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district ad­ministration retrieved seven kanal and three marla of land from ille­gal occupants in the new Vegetable Market, Ratta Kulachi, on Monday. Ac­cording to the district ad­ministration, the land be­longed to the Agriculture Department, and the ac­tion was taken following complaints and on the di­rections of Deputy Com­missioner Sarah Rehman.

Assistant Commission­er Headquarters Muham­mad Faseeh Ishaq Abba­si led the operation, with officials from the Agricul­ture Department, revenue staff, the chairman of the Vegetable Market, TMA staff, local police, and civ­il defense officers present.

The land had been oc­cupied by traders and commission agents for a long time, causing dif­ficulties in the auction process within the vege­table market.