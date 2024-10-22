Seven-kanal govt’s land retrieved

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district administration retrieved seven kanal and three marla of land from illegal occupants in the new Vegetable Market, Ratta Kulachi, on Monday. According to the district administration, the land belonged to the Agriculture Department, and the action was taken following complaints and on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman.
Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi led the operation, with officials from the Agriculture Department, revenue staff, the chairman of the Vegetable Market, TMA staff, local police, and civil defense officers present.
The land had been occupied by traders and commission agents for a long time, causing difficulties in the auction process within the vegetable market.