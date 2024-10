Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship kicks off

LAHORE - The Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2024 was officially inaugurated at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park on Monday. The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Mian Usman Ali, Additional Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, and Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. They inaugurated the tournament amid a vibrant opening ceremony.Key figures present included Waqar Nisar, PLTA Finance Secretary, Nauman Aleem, Asif Riaz, Tournament Referee, and Faheem Siddiqui, Tournament Coordinator.

In the men’s singles 1st round main draw, Zubair Arif defeated Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-3, Abdullah Adnan beat M. Talha Khan 6-2, 6-4, Heera Ashiq won against Jibran ul Haq 6-3, 6-2, Haider Ali Rizwan overcame Asad Zaman 7-5, 6-1, Sami Zeb Khan triumphed over Saqib Hayat 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat Ahmad Ch 6-1, Muzamil Murtaza defeated Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-1 and Hasheesh Kumar won against Salaar 7-5, 6-2.In the men’s qualifying, Hamza Ali Rizwan, Zubair Arif, Mahatir Muhammad, Jabar Ali, Ahmed Choudhury, Imran Bhatti, Faizan Fayyaz and Uzair Khan emerged as victorious.

In the boys U-18 1st round, Hamza Roman beat Omer Jawad 6-4, 6-4, Haider Ali Rizwan defeated Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-4, Abdul Basit overcame Kashan Tariq 6-4, 6-2, M. Salaar triumphed over Mustansir Ali Khan 6-3, 6-3, Yafat Nadeem beat Shaheer Khan 6-4, 6-4, Nabeel Qayum won against Atia Ur Rehman 6-1, 6-0, Amir Mazari defeated Zain Saeed 6-1, 6-1, M. Yahya triumphed over Ali Zafar 6-1, 6-2, Husnain Ali Rizwan came back to beat Abu Bakar Khalil 0-6, 6-0, 6-2, M. Reyam Khan defeated Junaid Mehr 6-0, 6-1, M. Hamza Asim triumphed over Inam Qadir 6-2, 6-0, Sheheryar Anees won against Ruhab Faisal 2-6, 7-5, 6-2, Abu Bakar Talha defeated Muzamil Bhand 6-0, 6-0 and Asad Zaman overcame M. Haziq Asim 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In the boys U-14 1st round, M Muaz beat Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-1, M Junaid defeated M Ayan Khan 4-2, 4-2, Ansar Ullah won against Ansar Ullah 4-1, 4-0, Syed Mahad Shehzad beat M. Huzaima 4-0, 4-1, Waqas Janas triumphed over M. Ali 4-1, 4-1, Omer Jawad defeated Mahad Rashid 4-0, 4-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0.