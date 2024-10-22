Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Sindh confirms another polio case

Sindh confirms another polio case
October 22, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja on Monday visited the village of Bhairo in Union Council Kanb Darhoon, Tando Adam, after a positive polio case was reported. During the visit, he examined seven year old Sahul, daughter of Ishaq Rind, who was affected by the virus. Dr. Khowaja confirmed the positive polio case and said that the child’s health was stable. He also reviewed records at the Government Dispensary Baqir Nizamani, which revealed that Ishaq’s 13 month old daughter, Jameela, was also experiencing weakness in her right leg, while her polio report was negative.

