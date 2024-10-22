Smog leads to environmental and health issues: experts

Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday organized an insightful awareness session on smog mitigation at its premises which brought together key stakeholders, including government officials and industry representatives, to address the pressing issue of smog. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad presided-over the session while Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry in their addresses presented doable suggestions to get rid of the menace of smog which is denting every sector. Provincial Secretary for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Ehsan Bhutta was the Chief Guest while Director General of the Directorate General of Industries, Prices, Weights and Measures Asif Ali Farukh, Managing Director of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Saira Umar, Director General of the Environment Protection Department Imran Hamid Sheikh, CEO of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hassan, and CEO of the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Ali Mazum Syed, Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar also spoke on the occasion. Opening the session, the LCCI President underscored the importance of fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among industry members regarding compliance with government regulations aimed at reducing SMOG. He said that with the onset of winter, the region faces recurring SMOG challenges from November to February, significantly impacting air quality and public health. He said that SMOG has become a common problem in Punjab, leading to both environmental and health issues. He said that although the industrial sector contributes less than 20% to the SMOG problem, the LCCI is committed to play its part in mitigation efforts. Provincial Secretary Ehsan Bhutta stressed on the need for collaboration, stating, “We have to work together to tackle the SMOG issue. Transport is contributing 83% to the SMOG problem and it is crucial that we join heads to find effective solutions.” He said that a committee was formed headed by the Chief Minister aimed at addressing SMOG on a sustainable basis. He further stated that an anti-SMOG policy has already been developed saying that stakeholders need to collaborate to achieve meaningful results for future generations. He encouraged an open forum for discussions among stakeholders, stating, “We need to bring all relevant parties together to address the root causes of SMOG. This is not just a governmental issue but a collective responsibility that will shape the future of our environment.” LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman pointed out the alarming air quality in Lahore, saying that last November, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a dangerous level of 358, categorizing it as hazardous to human health. Currently, Lahore’s AQI stands at 211, marking it as very unhealthy for sensitive groups. He urged all stakeholders to take immediate action to reduce emissions, stating, “The deteriorating air quality should be a wake-up call for us all. We cannot afford to ignore the health of our citizens or the environment any longer.” LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue between industries and regulatory authorities. He stressed the need for the Punjab government to promote compliance with environmental regulations as a moral obligation rather than just a legal requirement.

Former President Mian Anjum Nisar stated that government agencies should adopt a friendly approach towards the industry. Business-friendly policies need to be formulated, as the business community is facing numerous challenges and requires support during these times. Government departments should consider the ground realities in their efforts to combat SMOG and fulfill their responsibilities. Former President Muhammad Ali Mian emphasized the need to assess the root causes of SMOG and address them effectively. If traffic is a significant contributor to SMOG, it can be managed through strategic planning. He highlighted the necessity for research on this matter. Former Senior Vice President Ali Hasam Asghar remarked that the business community is facing substantial issues. He suggested organizing a marathon session to discuss the challenges faced by the industry in detail. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized the importance of supporting industries during challenging times, proposing a phased implementation of SMOG rules to avoid business disruptions. “We must balance environmental protection with economic growth,” he stated, urging the government to provide guidance and resources to help industries transition to more sustainable practices. The LCCI President also commended the Punjab Small Industries Corporation for announcing financing schemes to help industries adopt scrubber technology and other SMOG mitigation measures. He suggested that interest-free loans should be made available to ease the financial burden on industries, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. “If we make it easier for industries to adopt clean technologies, we can make a significant impact on reducing pollution levels in the region,” he added.

Throughout the session, experts shared insights and presented data highlighting the causes of SMOG and potential solutions. Participants were encouraged to engage in discussions about best practices, technologies and strategies to mitigate emissions effectively.

The LCCI remains committed to raising awareness and fostering collaboration between the government and the industry to tackle environmental issues effectively. “Together, we can pave the way for a cleaner, healthier future for Lahore and beyond,” the LCCI President concluded.

Executive Committee Rana Muhammad Nisar, Riyaz Shahid, Syed Salman Ali, Tanvir Ahmad and Irfan Ahmad Qureshi also attended the awareness session.