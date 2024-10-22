Sports endowment fund key to welfare of athletes

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over an important meeting to discuss different features of the Sports Endowment Fund at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Additional Secretary Usman Ali, General Manager Pension Fund Ashab Naeem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials also attended the key meeting. DG Youth Affairs Punjab presented an in-depth briefing regarding the multiple usages of the Punjab Sports Endowment Fund during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial said that the establishment of the Sports Endowment Fund is a revolutionary measure and it will play a key role in the welfare of the players. “This factor ultimately will prove to be very helpful in the development of sports culture across the province.”

He informed that a profit of over Rs 240 million has been obtained from the Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund. “The money from the Sports Endowment Fund will be spent on the development of the sports culture and welfare of athletes across the province,” he elaborated.

Pervez Iqbal on this occasion said that an appraisal committee has also been formed regarding the Sports Endowment Fund. “There is no doubt that the Punjab Sports Endowment Fund will play a vital role in enhancing the national and international sports achievements of our athletes,” he added.