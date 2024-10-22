Tuesday, October 22, 2024
SRSO conducts interactive session with entrepreneurs

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Chairperson Nahid Khan Durani and CEO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro of Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) on Monday held an interactive session with entrepreneurs and the SRSO EDF team.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jameel Ahmed, the sixteen entrepreneurs from eight districts participated, sharing updates, innovative ideas, successes, and challenges. Participants discussed enhancing EDF’s impact on women and communities.

Entrepreneurs showcased products and crafts, and Ms Durani visited displays, inquiring about future plans.

SRSO appreciated entrepreneurs’ efforts, encouraging innovative ideas and committing support for sustainable initiatives.

Our Staff Reporter

