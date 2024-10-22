Supreme Court adjourns appeal regarding competition commission

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned hearing for three weeks on an appeal against the decision of high court regarding the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). During the hearing, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah raised the question that whether this case would be heard by here or it would be transferred to the constitutional bench. Justice Shah remarked that the court is adjourning the case for three weeks by which time the situation will be more clear. Justice Ayesha Malik said that read the new amendments, Article 199 case cannot be heard here. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that anyway, it will take some time for us to understand this. Barrister Farogh Naseem, on the occasion, said that the political cases have become now constitutional cases. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan in a case pertaining to the formation of climate change authority. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till two weeks. During the course of proceeding, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired that whether the chairman of the climate change notified or not. The Additional Attorney General answered in negative. On the query of the bench, the AAG said that the Attorney General couldn’t come to the court due to his engagements in the Parliament. The court adjourned further hearing for two weeks and summoned AGP on next hearing.