Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Teenager, minor girl assaulted in Attock

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Police have arrested two men accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy and a five-year-old girl in separate incidents. Both have been jailed. The arrests were made on complaints filed by the victims’ parents.

In the first incident, Attock City police arrested Hunain, a resident of Attock City, for allegedly molesting a teenage boy at gunpoint. Police said his accomplice is still at large and will be arrested soon. In the second incident, Attock Khurd police arrested Muhammad Bilal, a school van driver from Mansar, for sexually harassing a five-year-old girl student of a private school.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024