Teenager, minor girl assaulted in Attock

ATTOCK - Police have arrested two men accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy and a five-year-old girl in separate incidents. Both have been jailed. The arrests were made on complaints filed by the victims’ parents.

In the first incident, Attock City police arrested Hunain, a resident of Attock City, for allegedly molesting a teenage boy at gunpoint. Police said his accomplice is still at large and will be arrested soon. In the second incident, Attock Khurd police arrested Muhammad Bilal, a school van driver from Mansar, for sexually harassing a five-year-old girl student of a private school.