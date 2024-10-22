Texpo 2024 will be held in October

KARACHI - The 5th edition of Texpo 2024 is the premier trademark event organized by the Textile and Leather division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). This exceptional event will showcase the vibrant textile and leather industries of Pakistan, attracting a diverse array of international stakeholders and industry leaders. The 5th edition of Texpo 2024 will be held on October 23 to 25 at Karachi Expo Centre. Over 270 exhibitors will present their latest products and innovations, providing a platform for networking and collaboration. The exhibition will be spread across six expansive halls, allowing for ample space to explore diverse offerings from the textile and leather sectors.

A major highlight of the event will be a fashion show featuring 25+ of Pakistan’s top fashion designers. This showcase will highlight contemporary designs and traditional craftsmanship, promoting the country’s rich heritage in textiles. The event will facilitate networking between local and international businesses, enabling partnerships and trade agreements that will bolster the industry. Engaging sessions will cover current trends, technological advancements, and sustainable practices in the textile and leather industries, aimed at empowering participants with knowledge and insights. The objectives are to promote Pakistan’s textile and leather industries on a global stage, foster international business relations and explore new markets, showcase the innovative and creative capabilities of Pakistani designers and manufacturers. Target audience will be industry professionals, importers, buyers, and corporate visitors from around the globe. Texpo 2024 promises to be an impactful event, bringing together the best of Pakistan’s textile and leather industries. With a vibrant lineup of exhibitors and an exciting fashion showcase, it aims to strengthen the sector’s global presence and drive future growth.