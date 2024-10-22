The State’s War on Activism

Democracy thrives on protecting voices that challenge the status quo, yet the recent denial of Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s travel rights reveals a troubling contradiction. In a society that prides itself on freedom, justice, and Islamic principles, barring a globally recognised activist from attending an event celebrating her contributions raises serious concerns about our commitment to these ideals. Instead of honouring her achievements, the state chose to silence her, illustrating the fragile balance between power and justice. She was harassed, her passport confiscated, and her phone seized by Sindh police. What does this say about our state’s commitment to democracy? Actions like these expose a disturbing truth: intimidation and unlawful actions have become the state’s preferred tools.

This is not an isolated incident. The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was banned under false pretences, activists like Sameen Deen Baloch are confined within borders they are fighting to change, and over 300 names were added to the Fourth Schedule in Balochistan—all under the guise of “national security.” But is it really security the state seeks, or the silencing of dissent?

Meanwhile, activists in Sindh, like Sindhoo Nawaz and Alya Bakhshal, who are battling religious extremism, face death threats and online abuse, with authorities turning a blind eye. Just months ago, Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar was extrajudicially killed, wrongly accused of blasphemy. There is no accountability, no justice—only silence.

The state’s strategy is clear: label, ban, arrest. But the more it suppresses these voices, the louder they become. The more it cracks down on peaceful protests, the stronger they grow. No matter how much the state tries to break them, it cannot crush the spirit of a people fighting for justice.

This growing repression exposes the fragility of our so-called democracy. The silence from federal and provincial governments speaks volumes. As the world watches, one thing is certain: the state cannot continue down this path without consequences.

Instead of addressing grievances, the state chooses suppression. But history has shown that repression only strengthens resistance. This is a call for justice, equality, and freedom that will not be silenced.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.