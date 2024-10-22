Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Three boilers sealed, owners fined

NEWS WIRE
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The environment protection department sealed three boilers in a textile unit and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 900,000 on their owners on a charge of polluting environment.  Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Monday that environment team during an inspection found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of three textile units situated at Sargodha Road Chak No.7-JB, Sargodha Road 9-km and Sargodha Road 10-km Stop. The team sealed the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 each on the owners while further action was under way, he added.

