Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three-year-old German ‘mini-Picasso’ makes splash in art world

Three-year-old German ‘mini-Picasso’ makes splash in art world
NEWS WIRE
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Neubeuern   -   Three-year-old Laurent Schwarz may still be wearing nappies but his paintings have earned him social media fame and the nickname of Germany’s “mini-Picasso”. In a studio his parents have set up at their home in the Bavarian town of Neubeuern, the toddler has been busy creating splashy artworks, often several times bigger than he is. When he is not playing with his dinosaur toys, he likes to liberally apply acrylic paint to canvas with brushes, rollers or just his fingers to create riotously abstract pieces. His parents said his works have attracted the eye of art lovers and galleries and fetched high prices. They insisted it was Laurent’s artistic passion that has fuelled the art world hype, media interest and his very early brush with fame.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024