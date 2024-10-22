TikTok organizes event to empower Pakistani creators

ISLAMABAD - For the first time, TikTok hosted the TikTok Experience, a one-day event that brought together creators and publishers from across Pakistan. The event featured a lineup of insightful panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and interactive activities aimed at inspiring and elevating the TikTok community.

Renowned industry experts discussed content strategy, community building, and navigating emerging trends. The event was further enhanced by speakers from The Coke Studio team, representatives from the Turkish media giants Turkavaz Media Group, and top figures from Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The evening culminated in a surprise musical performance by Young Stunners. Sessions included ‘TikTok My Busters,’ which debunked myths about high-quality content, and a CapCut workshop showcasing advanced editing technologies to improve content production quality. A notable panel discussion featured the success story of Coke Studio’s 15th edition on TikTok, where team members provided insights into creating viral content and fostering creator partnerships. Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations & Marketing - Pakistan at TikTok, emphasized the platform’s commitment to empowering local creators and publishers with the necessary tools and support to thrive in the digital landscape. The event concluded with an overview of TikTok’s latest creator tools advancements, followed by a musical performance by Young Stunners, celebrating Pakistan’s vibrant creative talent. The TikTok Experience marked a significant milestone for local creative community, fostering an environment where talent, innovation, and collaboration can thrive.