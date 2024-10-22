Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Time has come for parliament to halt path of institutional disruption, says Senator Siddiqui

Criticises ‘long standing unchecked’ judicial activism

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said parliament WASs praiseworthy for taking a ‘decisive step to restore balance and protect the constitution with full force.

“The time has come for parliament to halt the path of disruption, restore the balance of constitutional institutions, and uphold the constitution in accordance with its oath,” he said, adding that the 26th Amendment is a determined step by parliament in this noble direction. In a statement posted on X, the senior PML-N leader criticized the “long-standing unchecked” judicial activism under the guise of judicial independence, saying this had paralyzed the other two pillars of the state, legislature and executive. He stated that this activism was now threatening the supremacy and sanctity of the constitution itself.

Some parts of the constitution have fallen victim to the doctrine of necessity or convenience, some deemed unworthy of attention, and others being taken over under the pretext of “interpretation”, he underlined. Senator Siddiqui expressed concern that now the trend of rewriting the constitution to achieve desired outcomes is becoming a routine. “It was imperative for parliament to step in with full force, restore the balance of constitutional institutions, and protect the constitution as per its oath,” he reiterated, emphasizing that the 26th Amendment reflects parliament’s resolute action in this regard. “Well done, Parliament!” he concluded.

