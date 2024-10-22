Tuesday, October 22, 2024
October 22, 2024
The air we breathe is slowly killing us. A recent report shows that air pollution in South Asia, including Pakistan, remains dangerously high. Despite a slight reduction last year, the region still suffers from some of the worst air quality in the world, leading to a significant loss of life. On average, Pakistanis are losing 3.3 years of their lives due to this toxic air.

The situation is particularly dire in cities like Peshawar and Lahore, where pollution levels are extreme, cutting life expectancy even further. This disparity highlights a grave injustice, demonstrating the need for urgent action to protect the health of all citizens. The government must act swiftly to reduce emissions from vehicles and factories and promote cleaner energy sources.

The findings of the Air Quality Life Index report should serve as a wake-up call for the authorities. We need a serious commitment to switching to electric vehicles, adopting cleaner technologies, and enforcing strict pollution controls. The Supreme Court has already recognised the right to a healthy environment. It is now up to the government to protect this right. Our lives depend on it.

TALAL RAFIQ RIND,

Turbat.

