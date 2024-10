ATTOCK - A girl and boy tragically lost their lives in village Jabbi when they were buried under mud due to a landslide. Personnel from Rescue 1122 Fatehjang promptly retrieved their bodies from the debris and handed them over to their relatives.

The victims, 15-year-old Bint e Nazar and her 12-year-old cousin Rehman, were reportedly digging out mud when the landslide occurred, resulting in their untimely deaths.