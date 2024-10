FAISALABAD - A woman received multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday the incident took place near Gol Masjid Sammundri road where roof of a dilapidated house caved in. As a result, Shehnaz Bibi (60) buried under the debris and received serious injuries. On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the Allied Hospital-II after providing her first aid.