107 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE - Over the past 24 hours, Punjab has experienced a worrying increase in the number of dengue fever cases, with approximately 107 newly confirmed cases reported. According to the latest update from the health department on Thursday, there have been a total of 3,032 confirmed cases of dengue across the province this year. Among these cases, Lahore has the highest count with 1,225 cases, while Rawalpin­di, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala has reported 732, 364, 156, and 124 cases, respectively. Specifi­cally, in the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 36 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 32, Multan 17, Faisalabad 4, Gujranwala 6, Sheikhupura 2, and Jhang recorded 2.Additionally, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rahi­myar Khan, Toba Tek Singh, and Chakwal each had one new case. Currently, 111 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals throughout Punjab, with 36 of them in hospitals within the La­hore district. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against den­gue fever and urged them to cooperate with health department teams in their efforts.