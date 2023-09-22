16-member bridge team to represent Pakistan in 19th Asian Games 

LAHORE - A 16-member Pakistan bridge contingent (10 males and 6 females) including 11 players and five officials will partici­pate in the 19th Asian Games under the captaincy of sea­soned bridge master Ghalib Ali Bandesha. The bridge event of Asian Games will be competed in three categories - Men’s Team, Women’s Team and Mixed Team - to be staged at Hangzhou Qi-yuan Chess Hall from Sept 27 to Oct 6. Skipper Ghalib Bandesha on Thursday said that Pakistan will field its bridge teams in two competi­tions - Men’s Team and Mixed Team events of Asian Games. “Five players of our national squad will feature in men’s competition while six in mixed team event,” he added. Bande­sha, a winner of a good number of international laurels, said that Pakistan bridge contingent is consisted of highly experi­enced players like Rubina Agha and Masood Mazhar, who have won numerous world titles and medals during their respective careers. “We are quite upbeat that our players will exhibit outstanding performance and win laurels for the country in the mega event.” He said the teams from 13 countries will show their prowess in the Asi­ad bridge event.