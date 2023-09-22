Friday, September 22, 2023
168 Sikh Yatris visit Gurdwara ‘Baba Di Beri’

September 22, 2023
SIALKOT  -  The historic Gurdwara ‘Baba Di Beri’ on Thursday witnessed the arrival of 168 Sikh Yatris (pilgrims) from England, where they were accorded a warm welcome ensuring the provision of all necessary facilities.

Speaking about their experience, the Sikh pilgrims praised Pakistan, particularly Sialkot, for its exceptional hospitality and stringent security measures.

The group of Sikh pilgrims included a significant number of both men and women commended the Pakistani authorities for their diligent efforts in ensuring their safety. They wholeheartedly thanked the security personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

The security personnel said all minorities had equal rights in Pakistan expressing their commitment to provide the best security and facilities to future tourists during their visits.

