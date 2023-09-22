28 more dengue cases surface in 24 hours

Rawalpindi-As many as 28 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 801 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemic Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood said on Thursday that 18 of the new cases came from Potohar Town Urban, four from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar Rural.

He said that 128 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 93 were confirmed cases while 708 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 36 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed five premises, and a fine of Rs 91,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last week, the teams checked 25,437 houses and larvae were found in 1,530 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 9,808 places, the teams found larvae at 248 sites during outdoor surveillance.